Johnson and Hunt cross-examined in interviews

Tory leadership: Hunt and Johnson interviewed by Neil
Conservative leadership hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been interviewed by the BBC's Andrew Neil.
Their respective Brexit strategies were under examination; Johnson was tested on his knowledge of one of the paragraphs of GATT 24 while Jeremy Hunt's negotiation experience faced questioning.
12 Jul 2019
