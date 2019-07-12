Neil tests Johnson's knowledge of GATT 24

Media player
Andrew Neil tests Boris Johnson's knowledge of GATT 24
The BBC's Andrew Neil has asked Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson if he knows what is in one of the paragraphs of GATT 24. Mr Johnson said he didn't.
He said paragraph 5B would be "one way forward" but admitted he didn't know what was in paragraph 5C.
12 Jul 2019
