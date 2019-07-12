Boris Johnson urged to 'be honest'

Media player
Boris Johnson is challenged on Brexit deadline again
Boris Johnson has been challenged again over his October deadline for Brexit.
In the BBC's Andrew Neil interviews, the future prime minister candidate is urged to "be honest" about the likelihood of the UK actually being able to leave by Halloween.
12 Jul 2019
