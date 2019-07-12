Powell: UK risks 'ending up like Weimar Republic'

Video

Looking at the state of British politics, where politicians are branded “traitors” and judges called “enemies of the people”, with Tony Blair's former chief of staff.

In personal film for This Week, Jonathan Powell considers whether the government or opposition are up to the job of running the country, as he says the UK risks “ending up like the Weimar Republic”.

UK viewers can watch the full programme, including the debate that followed this film, for 12 months on iPlayer