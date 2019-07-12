Hunt: PMs should only make promises they can deliver

Media player
Tory leadership: Jeremy Hunt on making Brexit promises
In an interview with Andrew Neil, Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt did not rule out leaving the EU after Christmas.
He said : "Prime ministers should only make promises they know they can deliver."
12 Jul 2019
