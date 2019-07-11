Johnson: Trump's tweets 'could be more diplomatic'

Media player
Boris Johnson: President Trump's tweets 'could be more diplomatic'
Boris Johnson says the US President Donald Trump "could perhaps be more diplomatic" in his tweets.
Mr Trump used the social media platform to attack Prime Minister Theresa May and her handling of Brexit.
Mr Johnson, who is running to be the next PM, said he was critical of Mrs May's approach - and had resigned from the cabinet as a result.
But he said Mr Trump could be more careful with his words, as could he.
