Tom Watson, the deputy leader of Labour, has been blocked from seeing internal data on the number of anti-Semitic complaints against the party.

"I used to have full access to the membership database but that was restricted in February. I don't know who signed off on it," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

It comes after senior Labour figures denied claims by former party officials that some of Jeremy Corbyn's closest allies tried to interfere in disciplinary processes involving allegations of anti-Semitism.