Senior rabbi 'appalled' by Panorama allegations
A senior rabbi has said she was “appalled” by accusations made in Wednesday’s Panorama over alleged anti-Semitism in Labour.

Baroness Julia Neuberger thanked the former staff who came forward to talk to the BBC programme.

And she criticised the response of the party – who said those making the allegations were “disaffected” – calling it “absolutely shameful”.

  • 11 Jul 2019