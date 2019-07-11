Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-Semitism: Senior rabbi 'appalled' by Panorama allegations
A senior rabbi has said she was “appalled” by accusations made in Wednesday’s Panorama over alleged anti-Semitism in Labour.
Baroness Julia Neuberger thanked the former staff who came forward to talk to the BBC programme.
And she criticised the response of the party – who said those making the allegations were “disaffected” – calling it “absolutely shameful”.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48948897/anti-semitism-senior-rabbi-appalled-by-panorama-allegationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window