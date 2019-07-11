Can the UK save its high street shops?

Media player
York: high street shops and rise of online shopping
Big name shops have been closed in some of the UK's high streets, with an estimate of one-in-ten shops standing empty.
For Politics Live, Greg Dawson looks at the impact of buying online and how it has affected York city centre.
11 Jul 2019
