Former British prime minister Sir John Major has said he will seek a judicial review if the next prime minister tried to suspend Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

He told Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he "was not going to standby" and see parliamentary traditions be "disregarded in this fashion... it is utterly the wrong way to proceed".

Using a judicial review, anyone can apply to challenge the lawfulness of decisions made by the government.

Boris Johnson - the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race - has refused to rule out suspending Parliament.