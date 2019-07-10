Hunt v Johnson: Brexit, Trump and occasional bad-tempers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hunt v Johnson

Leadership hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt clash on Brexit and UK relations with Donald Trump in a lively TV debate.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Jul 2019