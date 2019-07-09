Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: 'We will give people a choice'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that his party will "give people a choice" on Brexit, and is now pushing for a public vote on the negotiated deal.
"We will do everything we can to take no deal off the table," he told the BBC's John Pienaar.
-
09 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window