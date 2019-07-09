Corbyn: 'We will give people a choice'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that his party will "give people a choice" on Brexit, and is now pushing for a public vote on the negotiated deal.

"We will do everything we can to take no deal off the table," he told the BBC's John Pienaar.

