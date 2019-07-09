Media player
In full: Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit referendum
Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC the Labour Party is supporting a fresh Brexit referendum and would campaign for Remain against a no-deal option.
This is the full interview between Mr Corbyn and the BBC's deputy political editor, John Pienaar.
09 Jul 2019
