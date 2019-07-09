Climate change is 'speeding up' - Attenborough
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change is 'speeding up' - Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough has told a meeting of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that climate change is "speeding up".

He told MPs that 50 years ago no-one thought that humans could affect the climate.

  • 09 Jul 2019