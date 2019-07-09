Media player
Climate change is 'speeding up' - Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough has told a meeting of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that climate change is "speeding up".
He told MPs that 50 years ago no-one thought that humans could affect the climate.
09 Jul 2019
