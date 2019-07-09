Media player
Sir David Attenborough: 'We cannot be radical enough'
Sir David Attenborough has told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that "we cannot be radical enough" in dealing with climate change.
"The question is what is practically possible," he added.
09 Jul 2019
