David Attenborough: 'To chuck plastic into the ocean is an insult'
Broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that "to chuck plastic into the ocean is an insult".
He told the committee that young people's concerns for the planet are "a great source of hope".
09 Jul 2019
