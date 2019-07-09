Opiods: Is the UK on the verge of a crisis?

Media player
Opiod drug use: Is the UK on the verge of a crisis?
The use and abuse of opioid drugs - ranging from painkillers to heroin - is on the rise in the UK, particularly in deprived parts of northern England.
Some 24 million opioid drugs were prescribed last year, up 10 million in a decade, and that the means the UK has the third-fastest use of them.
For Politics Live, John Owen reports from Scarborough.
UK viewers can watch the full programmes, including the debate that followed this film, for 30 days on iPlayer
