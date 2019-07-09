Opiods: Is the UK on the verge of a crisis?

Video

The use and abuse of opioid drugs - ranging from painkillers to heroin - is on the rise in the UK, particularly in deprived parts of northern England.

Some 24 million opioid drugs were prescribed last year, up 10 million in a decade, and that the means the UK has the third-fastest use of them.

For Politics Live, John Owen reports from Scarborough.

