How will Brexit affect the UK legal system?
The President of the UK’s Supreme Court, Baroness Hale, has been explaining what the relationship will be between the British courts and the European Court of Justice post-Brexit.
Asked by BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur whether she thought the UK would, in a legal sense, be “taking backing control” after it leaves the European Union, she said: “I don’t think we will know the answer to that until we know what's going to happen next.”
Watch the full interview on Monday 8 July on BBC World News and on Tuesday 9 July 2019 on the BBC News Channel. Watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
08 Jul 2019
