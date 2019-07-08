Thornberry: UK ambassador 'betrayed' over leak
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has responded to the leak of diplomatic cables written by Sir Kim Darroch, the UK's ambassador to Washington saying he had been "betrayed".

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan told the Commons that if ambassadors "speak truth unto power, they will never be personally criticised for doing so, indeed, sometimes, the more awkward it is, the more we respect and praise them for their honesty and their perceptions."

