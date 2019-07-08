Trump says ambassador 'has not served the UK well'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump: 'The ambassador has not served the UK well'
US President Donald Trump has criticised the UK ambassador who called the Trump administration "inept" in leaked emails.
Emails from Sir Kim Darroch said Mr Trump's White House was "uniquely dysfunctional" and "divided".
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48905706/donald-trump-the-ambassador-has-not-served-the-uk-wellRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window