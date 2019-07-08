Trump says ambassador 'has not served the UK well'
Donald Trump: 'The ambassador has not served the UK well'

US President Donald Trump has criticised the UK ambassador who called the Trump administration "inept" in leaked emails.

Emails from Sir Kim Darroch said Mr Trump's White House was "uniquely dysfunctional" and "divided".

