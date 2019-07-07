McDonnell: Labour must reach a Brexit position
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Labour needs to 'get on with' changing its policy

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the shadow chancellor John McDonnell acknowledged a "difference" between himself and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit.

He said he wanted to "get on with" changing Labour's policy to support a second referendum, while Mr Corbyn wanted "rightfully" to "build consensus".

However he said the party needed to "decide early" on Brexit, in case the new prime minister decided to call an early election.

  • 07 Jul 2019