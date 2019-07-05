Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'Security story is not true'
Boris Johnson has denied Downing Street withheld intelligence from him when he was foreign secretary.
The BBC understands from one source that the decision was due to "control freakery" by No 10.
But others say there was nervousness over Mr Johnson's lack of discipline, and hostility between him and Theresa May.
Asked about the claims at a hustings in Darlington, the Tory leadership hopeful said the story was "not true", but refused to comment further on security matters.
-
05 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window