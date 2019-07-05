Johnson: 'Security story is not true'

Video

Boris Johnson has denied Downing Street withheld intelligence from him when he was foreign secretary.

The BBC understands from one source that the decision was due to "control freakery" by No 10.

But others say there was nervousness over Mr Johnson's lack of discipline, and hostility between him and Theresa May.

Asked about the claims at a hustings in Darlington, the Tory leadership hopeful said the story was "not true", but refused to comment further on security matters.