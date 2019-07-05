Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership: Young members' take on the next PM
Conservative leadership hopefuls Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson have taken part in a hustings event in York.
The BBC spoke to members of the audience to see who they think would make the best prime minister.
The Conservative Party's 160,000 or so members have started receiving their ballot papers to vote in the leadership election.
The result will be announced on 23 July, with the winner taking over from current Prime Minister Theresa May a day later.
-
05 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48882817/tory-leadership-young-members-take-on-the-next-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window