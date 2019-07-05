Sir John Major: Why I am backing Jeremy Hunt

Video

Former UK prime minister Sir John Major has said that he will offer his vote to Jeremy Hunt to be the next Conservative party leader and prime minister, rather than Boris Johnson.

“I cannot vote for someone who was part of the Brexit campaign that misled the country,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Before people cast their votes both candidates need to appear before the media and answer difficult questions, explaining what they would do and how they would do it, Sir John said.

Friday 5 July 2019