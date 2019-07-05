Media player
Brexit: Hammond warns next PM not to 'sideline' Parliament
Chancellor Philip Hammond tells Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast that he and other MPs will stop a no-deal Brexit.
A no-deal departure on 31 October remains the default legal position unless Parliament passes a withdrawal agreement or the UK and EU agree to extend the process further.
But quoting Speaker John Bercow, Mr Hammond - who is expected to leave the Treasury later this month - says the Commons will "find a way" to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a legal agreement.
He also says it would be "shocking" if the next prime minister tried to by-pass Parliament.
