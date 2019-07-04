Media player
Jeremy Hunt optimistic about leadership chances
Jeremy Hunt has told the BBC: "I think there’s all to play for, and the reason I think that is because we’ve had so many people switching to my campaign when they’ve heard me speak.
"I think at the start of the campaign the people around me thought this was a very long shot. Now it feels like much more of a contest. We’ve had some surprises – we had the surprise of Trump, we had the surprise of Brexit, I think we could have the surprise of the Conservative party leadership election too."
