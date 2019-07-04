Labour MP recalls father's suicide after cancer diagnosis
Labour MP Paul Blomfield was close to tears in the Commons as he told MPs his father took his own life after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

"He had always said that he would rather end things than face a degrading death."

