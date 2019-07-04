Media player
Jeremy Hunt promises vote on fox hunting
Jeremy Hunt has pledged to offer MPs a free vote on whether to lift the ban on fox hunting in England and Wales, if a majority in Parliament were likely to overturn it.
Mr Hunt has said he would vote to repeal the ban, despite not taking part in hunting himself.
More from the Today programme here.
04 Jul 2019
