Tearful MP on campaign to pay for child funerals

An MP is applauded after her emotional speech on the introduction of the Children's Funeral Fund following her "impatient" campaigning.

Carolyn Harris thanked MPs from across the political divide who had helped to instigate the government funding for bereaved parents for the cost of their child's funeral.

The deputy leader of Welsh Labour has been calling for the fund - which will start on 23 July - since she had to take out a loan to pay for the funeral of her son, Martin.

Her campaigning zeal was praised by Speaker John Bercow and the prime minister.