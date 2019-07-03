Corbyn on Brexit: Go back to the people

Video

The Labour leader has said the best thing to do on Brexit would be "to go back to the people and let them decide which way we go".

Jeremy Corbyn has been under pressure from many in his party to throw his support fully behind another referendum. During PMQs, he said the government was an "irrelevance" and Mrs May's would-be successors "only have fantasy plans".

Mrs May replied by reversioning a Labour slogan, saying a new referendum would be "a "betrayal of the many by the few".

