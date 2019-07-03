Why has government 'failed to tackle knife crime?'
PMQs: Neil Coyle and Theresa May on knife crime record

Labour MP Neil Coyle has accused the prime minister of leading "a government of paralysis that has failed to tackle knife crime".

Responding at PMQs, Theresa May said too many lives were "being cut short" and futures “cruelly robbed" from the victims and families.

She insisted the government was taking action to cut violent crime.

  • 03 Jul 2019
