Does PM believe Hammond or Johnson over Brexit?
Video

PMQs: Does May believe Hammond or Johnson on Brexit, Corbyn asks

Jeremy Corbyn has asked Theresa May who she believes - Philip Hammond, who is totally against a no-deal Brexit, or Boris Johnson, who is happy to accept one?

During PMQs, Theresa May replied by saying she had done everything she could to make sure the UK left the EU with a deal, but Jeremy Corbyn could not say the same.

  • 03 Jul 2019
