Youngest MEP focusing on climate change

Youngest MEP 'trying to reduce carbon footprint'
The youngest ever MEP Kira Peter-Hansen has told the BBC she will try to reduce her carbon footprint by flying to the European Parliament as little as possible.
The 21-year-old, from Denmark, also said she felt intimidated dealing with experienced parliamentarians, adding: "Even the interns are at least two years older than me."
03 Jul 2019
