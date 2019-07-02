'Lunacy' to impose a hard border, says Johnson

Media player
Brexit: 'Lunacy' to impose a hard border, says Boris Johnson
Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson has said it would be a "lunacy" to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.
Speaking at a hustings event in Belfast, Mr Johnson said: "The solution must be for the whole UK to come out in its entirety from the EU and to find the solutions that are needed for frictionless trade across the border."
02 Jul 2019
