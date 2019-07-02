Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chancellor Philip Hammond thanks McDonnell for 'red book'
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell gave Philip Hammond a "red book" as a gift in the Commons earlier - not that one, though - as the pair agreed on the perils of a no-deal Brexit.
Mr McDonnell gave the chancellor's predecessor, George Osborne, a copy of Chairman Mao's "little red book", but he handed Mr Hammond a book of walks instead to enjoy in his free time.
Mr Hammond acknowledged it was "highly unlikely" he would still be in his job after Theresa May stands down next month.
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48840663/chancellor-philip-hammond-thanks-mcdonnell-for-red-bookRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window