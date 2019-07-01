Liam Fox: No-deal Brexit 'threatens' UK break up
A no-deal Brexit could threaten the break up of the United Kingdom, the international trade secretary has said.

Liam Fox told the Today programme there was "no point in pretending" the threat wasn't there and that "nationalists don't want the UK to succeed".

Both Conservative leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have committed to preserving the union.

