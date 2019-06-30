Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt would no-deal Brexit 'with a heavy heart’
Jeremy Hunt says he would leave the EU without a deal if necessary in order to respect democracy.
The Tory leadership contender says he would support companies damaged by a no-deal Brexit.
-
30 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48817541/jeremy-hunt-would-no-deal-brexit-with-a-heavy-heartRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window