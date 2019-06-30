McCluskey tells Labour to 'calm down' over Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Len McCluskey tells Labour to 'calm down' over Brexit

Len McCluskey told the BBC that Labour should not rush to back another referendum, and should wait for the party's consultation.

The Unite leader said the party should "calm down" and trust leader Jeremy Corbyn.

  • 30 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Jeremy Corbyn defends Labour's position on Brexit