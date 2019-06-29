Corbyn: 'I am a fit, very healthy, very active person'
Corbyn: Stories about my health are 'tittle tattle'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he's shocked by reports that senior civil servants have questioned his mental and physical health.

He described the article in The Times newspaper about his health as "a farago of nonsense"

The Times' report said senior figures in Whitehall were concerned that he was too frail to serve as Prime Minister.

Mr Corbyn warned that the civil service had to remain impartial.

