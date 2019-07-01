Just who is Jeremy Hunt?

Media player
Jeremy Hunt: Who is the Conservative leadership contender?
He's been Culture Secretary, Health Secretary and Foreign Secretary, but what else do you need to know about the Conservative leadership contender?
Iain Watson tells us more about the political life of Jeremy Hunt.
Find out about the other contender, Boris Johnson here.
