Marxism: A bloody ideology or just economics?

Video

Boris Johnson has launched an attack on Labour during a hustings in Exeter. In a speech during his campaign to become the new prime minister, he described Jeremy Corbyn as "the leader of a cabal of superannuated Marxists".

It's not the first time Corbyn has been associated with Marxism.

But what does it actually mean to be a Marxist and why is it being used as an insult?

