Jeremy Hunt: Tories will be crucified without Brexit
Jeremy Hunt has told a leadership hustings in Exeter that the Conservative party will be "crucified" if it holds a general election before the UK has left the EU.
He pledged that he would not do anything to risk a general election before Brexit had been delivered.
28 Jun 2019
