Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson responds to debate avoidance claims
Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson has told a Conservative leadership hustings in Exeter that he believes he is doing enough debates with his rival, Jeremy Hunt.
"I'm doing at least two head-to-head debates, which I think is probably more than enough to glut the appetite."
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48802727/boris-johnson-responds-to-debate-avoidance-claimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window