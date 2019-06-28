Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson on milkshake tax
Boris Johnson has told a leadership hustings in Exeter that he wants to see more work done on getting children to exercise rather than introducing a sugar tax for milkshakes.
"Calories in, calories out," Mr Johnson told the crowd.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window