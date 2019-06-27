Media player
Labour anti-Semitism row: Tom Watson 'bewildered' by Chris Williamson decision
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson says he is "bewildered by the decision" to readmit MP Chris Williamson to the party.
Mr Watson - one of 116 Labour MPs and peers who have signed a letter criticising the decision - told the BBC: "They have taken away a proper disciplinary inquiry that would have got to the facts of this case."
Mr Williamson was suspended after saying Labour had "given too much ground" in the face of criticism over anti-Semitism in the party.
