Corbyn 'not involved' in Williamson decision
Labour anti-Semitism row: Jeremy Corbyn on Chris Williamson

The Labour leader said an independent panel of three people took the decision to let Chris Williamson back into the party with a reprimand.

Jeremy Corbyn said he was “not involved in the decision at all” and there had been “no interference”.

The Derby North MP had been suspended over claims of anti-Semitism over comments in a video.

  • 27 Jun 2019
