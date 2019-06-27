Hunt: I will cancel student debt for entrepreneurs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt pledges to cancel student debt for entrepreneurs
Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has said he wants to cancel student debt for those who start up their own businesses and employ others.
He said he wanted people to take risks and student debt might be holding them back.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48787746/jeremy-hunt-pledges-to-cancel-student-debt-for-entrepreneursRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window