'He never backs Britain and should never be PM'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on military action
After Jeremy Corbyn used his PMQs slot to demand answers on UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Theresa May claimed: "He never backs Britain."
She accused him of having sympathy with Russia over the Salisbury poisoning, with IRA terrorists during the Troubles, and with Iran over recent tanker attacks in the Gulf.
The Labour leader had said there was "overwhelming evidence of war crimes in Yemen" by Saudi Arabian forces, with indiscriminate attacks leading to the deaths of 200,000 civilians.LIVE: May faces questions at PMQs
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48771549/pmqs-jeremy-corbyn-and-theresa-may-on-military-actionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window