Blackford attacks Hunt and Johnson

Video

In a noisy Commons, the SNP's Ian Blackford shouts his criticism of the two men competing to take over from Theresa May.

Seven days ago, he used his PMQs appearance to call Boris Johnson a racist - this time he called him a liar, before criticising the record of his rival Jeremy Hunt as well.

Theresa May said either of them would make a better prime minister than any MP sat on the opposition benches.

