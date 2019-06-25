Media player
Jeremy Hunt: 'I am trustworthy'
Jeremy Hunt has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that his record in government and his personality means the EU will negotiate with him and he will be able to get a better Brexit deal.
"I am trustworthy and I believe I can be trusted to deliver this deal," he said.
Challenged on whether or not this meant he was saying his leadership rival, Boris Johnson, was untrustworthy, Mr Hunt said "I would never make those comments about a fellow candidate".
25 Jun 2019
